Over 10,000 persons vaccinated in Erode

An elderly woman gets vaccinated at a school in Erode on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 10,000 persons were vaccinated at 105 locations in the district here on Tuesday. However, vaccination camps will not be held on Wednesday as vaccine stock exhausted at the end of the day.

Each centre was allotted 100 doses of Covishield vaccine and tokens were issued from 7 a.m. and vaccination was completed by noon. In most of the centres, people waited from 2 a.m. to receive the tokens.

The district administration had conducted special camps from June 24 to 26 during which vaccines were administered to over 40,000 persons.

However, with vaccine stock exhausted, camps were not held on June 27 and 28.

Officials said that only after the arrival of vaccines, camps would be conducted in the coming days in the district.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that information and updates on COVID-19 vaccination centres and other details can be known from the portal https://erode.nic.in/covid-care/


