Over 10,000 candidates to appear for UPSC prelims

A total of 10,955 candidates will appear for the civil services preliminary examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

According to a release from the district administration, the preliminary examination will be held at 25 centres across the district. Collector G.S. Sameeran will be the coordinating supervisor for the district and eight assistant coordinating supervisors in the rank of Sub-Collector have been appointed. Each centre will have an inspecting officer in the rank of tahsildar. A total of 46 assistant supervisors and 931 hall supervisors have also been appointed, the release says.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has arranged buses from the terminuses at Singanallur, Ukkadam, Kavundampalayam, Sulur and Pollachi for the exam centres on Sunday. Candidates must be present before 8.30 a.m. for Paper-I and before 1.30 p.m. for Paper-II with their respective e-admit cards at the centres, according to the release.