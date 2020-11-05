Over 1,000 trucks go on strike

Salem

05 November 2020 22:12 IST

Following a call by the Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Federation to not to transport textile goods for next three days, over 1,000 trucks halted services on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Federation announced a three-day strike against loading textile goods, between November 5 and 7 demanding textile manufacturing units to load goods on the trucks only within the permissible limits issued by governments. However, federation members said that despite repeated talks no solution was found.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Federation president M.R. Kumarasami said, “textile goods are mainly loaded from Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur and are taken to Northern states. The governments have issued guidelines like the goods loaded should be within 3.8 metres height, 2.6 metre width and 12-metre length.”

He said that goods are, however, being loaded beyond these permissible limits and this poses safety risks. He added that there over 1,000 trucks operating primarily to transport textile goods and all those trucks have remained halted since Thursday.

R.Vanglee, secretary of the organisation, said that they are charged fines of over ₹20,000 in the name of violations by officials in different states and truck owners are forced to bear these fines. He said that over ₹1 crore business has been affected due to this strike.