September 23, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Over 1,00 persons took part in ‘Yercaud Our Pride’ walkathon organised to create awareness on protecting the environment and avoid using of plastic here on Saturday.

Organised by the district administration, the walkathon was flagged off by Collector S. Karmegam at the Yercaud foothiils.

Mr. Karmegam said that plastic waste thrown by tourists, pose threat to wild animals, and the environment. The walkathon witnessed participants from the seven to 75 years old.

