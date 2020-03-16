Over 1,000 saplings planted at Coimbatore railway station

Volunteers from Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central planting saplings on the premises of Coimbatore Railway Station recently.

Coimbatore

16 March 2020 00:57 IST

Members of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central and volunteers planted over 1,000 saplings on the premises of Coimbatore Railway Station here recently.

According to P.S. Sitaram, president of the Club, 35 members from the Rotary Club and nearly 100 Rotaractors (college students who are members of Rotary Clubs) participated in the sapling planting drive.

“We have adopted Miyawaki method of planting,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

A target of 1,200 saplings was set for an area of 6,000 sq. ft near Platform 1A.

The initiative was an attempt to create green cover on the railway station premises, Mr. Sitaram said. Works for the drive began in December 2019, he added.

Station Director P. Sathesh Saravanan said that nearly 1,050 saplings were planted in the space available near the Railway Police Force office on Platform 1A. The team from Rotary Club cleared the debris and added layers of compost and soil to prepare the ground for planting the saplings, he said.

HPV vaccine

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central sponsored human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to women to prevent cervical cancers.

As many as 54 female patients at G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital were provided with the HPV vaccines on Saturday, Mr. Sitaram said.