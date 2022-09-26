Over 1,000 police personnel to be deployed ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,000 police personnel from the Nilgiris district police, as well as additional strength from districts will be deployed across the Nilgiris on Thursday and Friday as the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi, is expected to reach Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

According to police sources, Mr. Gandhi and other Congress leaders will travel to Gudalur from Wayanad in Kerala via Nadugani. He is scheduled to visit a government school in Devala, and walk around six km. before reaching the area where a public meeting is to be held near the Gudalur bus stand. He is also expected to visit another school in Gudalur and interact with students there.

Police said that Mr. Gandhi and other leaders are expected to stay in Gudalur overnight, before proceeding to Karnataka via the Kakkanallah check post. “There will be more than 1,000 police personnel from the Nilgiris itself who will be deployed across the Nilgiris, but mostly around Gudalur to provide protection. Personnel from other districts too will be deployed, and there will be strict vigilance at all border checkposts and in border areas during the event,” said a district police official. Areas where there is expected to be a high congregation of people, such as bus stands and railway stations will also be monitored.

There are not expected to be any major traffic diversions, but police officials stated that there could be diversions at Nadugani, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ Officials said that traffic from Kerala and into Karnataka could be diverted via Devala town, instead of through Nadugani. There will also be adequate measures taken to ensure that there is minimal impact to lives of residents in Gudalur during the event, officials stated.