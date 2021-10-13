Over 1,000 persons screened under Varumun Kappom scheme in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

13 October 2021 00:05 IST

On the first day of the launch of the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme on Tuesday, the Coimbatore Corporation had screened over 1,000 persons.

The Corporation had launched the State government’s scheme by holding a medical camp at the Chinnavedampatty Middle School in Ward 42, said a release. It set up the camp with 21 stalls by deploying doctors in various specialisations to offer all round medical care.

Of those screened, the Corporation had referred four persons for cataract surgery to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and took two of those to the hospital in its vehicle. It had referred four persons to the hospital for further tests after clinical breast examination, eight persons for tests related to cervical cancer, five for coronary angiography procedure and six to the orthopaedics department at the hospital.

Screening and referring persons to the nearest government headquarters hospital was a part of the scheme. The Corporation would follow up on the results of those it had referred for various tests and if they were to undergo surgery, it would also assist them in availing of benefits under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, said sources in the civic body.

At the stalls set up for out patients, the Corporation had identified 83 persons with hyper tension – 30 of them new cases and 43 persons with diabetes – 29 of them new cases.

Inaugurating the camp, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the civic body also offered blood test, COVID-19 vaccination, ECG, ultra sound and several such services at the camp. It would hold four such camps a year.

He then handed over nutrition kits to a pregnant woman in the presence of Deputy Director, Health Services, P. Aruna, City Health Officer N. Satheesh Kumar and other senior officials.