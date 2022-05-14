Over 1,000 kg banned plastic bags seized in Coimbatore
: Coimbatore Corporation officials in Central Zone on Friday seized banned plastic bags from shops on Raja Street, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram and a few other places. A note from the civic body said the officials seized 1,586 kg bags and imposed ₹ 14,700 as fine on the shop owners.
