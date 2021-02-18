Over 1,000 bulls take part in jallikattu

SALEM

18 February 2021

Over 1,000 bulls and 414 tamers from various parts of the State took part in the Puthrikoundampalayam jallikattu on Thursday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai Radhakrishnan flagged off the event along with District Collector S.A. Raman, Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger and other AIADMK legislators. Mr. Raman administered the oath to tamers.

According to officials, a total of 1,105 bulls from various parts of Salem, Tiruchi, Namakkal and other places participated in the event. Medical and veterinary teams were available at the venue to conduct necessary medical checks on the participants. A total of 36 tamers suffered minor injuries.