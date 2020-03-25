Over 1,000 beds ready to treat COVID-19 patients, says Minister

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that over 1,000 beds had been readied at government hospitals and 850 beds at private hospitals here to treat COVID-19 patients.

Mr.Thangamani along with Minister for Social welfare V.Saroja held a review meeting with district officials on the preventive and precautionary measures taken in the district.

He told presspersons that the public need not panic considering the numbers and it was just a precautionary measure. As many as 230 persons, who returned from foreign countries, had been home quarantined and those who travelled to neighbouring states were also monitored.

He said a team had been formed to create awareness about social distancing among the public. A sum of ₹2 crore had been allocated for COVID-19 prevention measures in the district and ₹ 20 lakh was readily available for disbursement. Mr.Thangamani added that they had also informed the district administration that their MLA development funds could also be used for this purpose.

The Minister advised the public not to gather at grocery shops or other shops selling essential commodities as they would be available for them.