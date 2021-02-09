Over 1,000 acres of temple land retrieved in Tiruppur dist.

Tiruppur

09 February 2021 23:52 IST

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran on Monday inaugurated the Joint Commissioner office on Palladam Road.

According to a HR&CE release, a total of 2,041 temples in Tiruppur and Karur districts will come under the control of the Joint Commissioner of Tiruppur Zone.

Under the Joint Commissioner for the Tiruppur Zone, there will be two Assistant Commissioners and 30 Executive Officers, according to the release.

Advertising

Advertising

The release also said that HR&CE Department has retrieved 1,006.33 acres of temple lands worth ₹ 150 crore in Tiruppur district since 2011.