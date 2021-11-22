Over 100 water bodies in Salem fill up in recent rain

As many as 103 water bodies maintained by various government departments and civic bodies in the district are full to the brim in the recent rain.

The Salem district has been receiving good rainfall since the onset of northeast monsoon.

According to official sources, the district has received better rains than previous years leading to fast filling of water bodies, especially after Deepavali. There are 430 water bodies in the district of which 103 have filled up. According to officials, majority of lakes have filled up post Diwali.

There are three lakes under the Salem Corporation, 276 water bodies under various panchayats, 44 under town panchayats, 18 in Mettur basin and 89 in Sarbanga basin.

Salem Corporation

In Salem Corporation limits, none of the lakes are filled to the full capacity, according to officials. In panchayats, 43 of the 276 water bodies are up to the brim including Selathampatti lake, Thottil lake, Vedapatti lake, Chinna Lake and Chitheri.

In town panchayats, Vanavasi eri, Aachampalli eri and Chettikuttai have reached its full capacity. In Mettur basin, 10 out of 18 lakes are full to its capacity including Kothaneri tank, Thumbalakattupallam tank, Vadamaneri, Pannapatty and Kullampatty.

Sarbanga division

In Sarbanga division, 47 out of 89 water bodies are full to the brim and water level is below 50% in 32 water bodies under the division.

Considering the increase in water level, the district administration advised the public not to venture near the water bodies to avoid untoward incidents.