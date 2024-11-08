Over 100 villagers removed and encroached cart road retrieved in Erode

Revenue officials removed encroachments on a cart road while over 100 villagers who opposed the move were removed by police personnel near Anthiyur here on Friday.

Arjunan, 56, of Koothampoondi village in Anthiyur block, owns seven acre farmland at Koolivalasu village. A 20-foot wide cart road, stretching for about 500 metres, provides access to his land.

But, it had been encroached upon by a few individuals. Since he could not carry out farming, he approached the Madras High Court three years ago seeking retrieval of the road. The court directed the Revenue Department to clear the road. But, the officials did not take action and the farmer filed a contempt petition in the court. The court again ordered removal of the encroachments.

A team led by Anthiyur Tahsildar Kaviyarasu, Bhavani DSP Chandrasekaran, and police personnel arrived at Koolivalasu to enforce the court order. However, people gathered in large numbers and opposed the eviction.

The officials explained that the court order had to be implemented and warned people against obstruction. Despite the warnings, the villagers entered into an altercation and police personnel removed over 100 villagers. They were lodged at a marriage hall. Later, the encroachments were removed.

