Over 100 vendors near Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore issued evacuation notice

April 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation sent evacuation notices to vendors with permits who set up shops near the Gandhipuram bus stand, alleged Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers Federation on Monday.

An engineer in the civic body said notices were issued only to shopkeepers who had encroached upon the bus stand, whose permits expired and had been a hinderance for the passengers.

In a petition to the Chief Minister, the Federation claimed that the place where the vendors had shops was away from the traffic and was not blocking the entrances. “It is to be noted that the Corporation had issued identity cards and permits to these vendors. Poor people buy their daily necessities from them at a low price. The government has also brought in many schemes for the street vendors. The Chief Minister must intervene and take action,” the Federation said.

The engineer said, “The traffic police posted in Gandhipuram have repeatedly informed the Corporation during road safety meetings that the vendors have been constantly encroaching upon the streets causing hindrance to passengers. Many do not set up shop in the permitted space. They encroach upon the pavements blocking the pathways for pedestrians and buses. Over 100 shops that were not following the rules were identified and notices were issued to them last week..”

