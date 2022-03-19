Over 100 stolen mobile phones returned to owners in Namakkal

The Namakkal District Police on Saturday recovered and returned over 100 mobile phones to its owners.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur handed over the mobile phones to owners at an event held at the District Police Office. According to the police, a special team was formed under Additional Superintendent of Police Chellapandian and the police recovered 104 mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh. Phones lost over a year ago were recovered and investigations are on to recover other lost phones.