Over 100 screened at special medical camp in Salem

December 17, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 people were screened at a special medical camp held under Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’scheme at Jai Matriculation School here on Saturday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran and MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated the camp in the presence of Corporation Commissioner in-charge G. Ravi, Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi and others. Seven pregnant women were given nutrition kits on the occasion. The Mayor said that four camps will be held in the Corporation limits in the coming days and added that the aim of the camp is to ensure that all people in the Corporation limits receive proper medical attention.

Visitors to the camp underwent general check up, scan, ECG test, eye test, blood pressure checking and other checkups based on the patient’s health condition. Medicines were provided to the needy during the camp. Kabasura kudineer was provided to all the participants.

City Health Officer N. Yoganand, Zone Committee chairman T. Dhanaksekar, Councillors V. Deivalingam, R. Santhi, K. Induja, Sanitary Inspector Manickavasagam and other officials were present.

CONNECT WITH US