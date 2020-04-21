Over 100 sanitation staff housed in govt. hostels

With Khandal in Udhagamandalam being declared a containment zone, more than a hundred sanitation workers from the area have been housed in hostels in the town, so that they can continue the district administration’s battle to keep COVID-19 at bay in the Nilgiris.

Despite being away from their families during the last week, the sanitation workers said that they were willing to put their safety at risk, and continue to assist the municipality and the district administration in keeping the district safe.

M. Pappathi, one of 45 women housed in a government hostel near the Government Botanical Garden, said that it was difficult for the workers to be away from their families. “We miss our families, and we fear for their safety, as three of the nine people in the district who tested positive for COVID-19 are from areas near our place of stay,” said Pappathi, adding that though she misses her family, she was proud to be on the frontline of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are a family of six, and I speak to them over phone every day. Moreover, having other workers also staying in the hostel certainly helps me cope with being away from my family,” said Pappathi.

Prema, another sanitation worker, said that she has noticed a change in people’s attitudes towards conservancy staff ever since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“People now realise that our work is so important in keeping everyone safe, and they are definitely more kinder to us than they were before,” she said, thanking the municipality and the district administration for all the efforts that have been undertaken to make their stay in the hostels as comfortable as possible.

Venugopal, the supervisor at the hostel, said that meals as well as snacks were provided to the sanitation workers staying at the hostel. “They work for a few hours in the morning, are allowed to rest and work for a few hours later in the afternoon,” he said, adding that all personal distancing precautions were being followed by the women staying in the hostel. “We are also ensuring that they have access to sanitisers and water whenever they come back to the hostel after finishing their work,” he said.