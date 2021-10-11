Coimbatore

Over 100 petitions received at grievances redress meet in Salem

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj receving a petition from a woman on Monday.  

After more than five years, people turned up in good numbers at the district Collectorate to submit petitions at the weekly grievances redress meet on Monday.

Over 100 petitions were received by the civic body on the first such meeting.

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Assistant Collector (Training) M.T. Shabeer Alam, City Health Officer N. Yoganand, Assistant Commissioners, engineers and other senior officials received the petitions from the public. The Commissioner directed respective officials to take necessary action on the petitions. He said that action taken on petitions received this week would be reviewed before the grievance redress meet next week.


