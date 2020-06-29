Over 100 new positive cases across western districts

Houses at Periyar Nagar in Erode were cordoned off on Monday as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

29 June 2020 22:53 IST

Salem tops the list with 42, followed by 24 in Coimbatore

Seven of the eight districts across the western region saw 114 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, with Salem district continuing to top the list with 42, followed by 24 in Coimbatore district. Namakkal district alone did not record any new case.

While 30 of the 42 in Salem were indigenous cases, six had come from other districts in the State and rest six from other States, health officials said.

Thirty-four persons were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday after treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The fresh cases in Coimbatore, including two inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison, took the district's tally so far beyond the 500 mark. Of the total 528 cases, 339 were active cases.

Multiple cases were reported from places such as R.K.V. School Street near Kuniyamuthur (3), Chinnammal Street near K.K. Pudur (3) and Vellakinaru pirivu (2). Other cases were reported from Kamatchipuram near Ondipudur, Teachers Colony near Chinniyampalayam, Sakthi Nagar near Neelambur, VVC Layout near R.S. Puram, Ammankulam Road near Pappanaickenpalayam, Anna Nagar and Vetri Nagar near Kavundampalayam, Chetty Street and Abirami Nagar near No.4 Veerapandi.

On Monday, 18 persons including 11 men, six women and one child were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

14 in the Nilgiris

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district so far to 84. Fifty-two of these are active cases.

The district administration said 12 of the new cases were secondary contacts of a Public Relations Officer of a private firm in Yellanalli. The two others were tested positive upon entering the district.

In Tiruppur district, 10 persons tested positive on Monday.

A 48-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man from 15 Velampalayam who had come from Coimbatore, and a 35-year-old man from Karuvampalayam who had come from Chennai tested positive. All the three belonged to Tiruppur Corporation limits, Health Department sources said.

Tiruppur Corporation area reported three more cases, all from one family. They were two men aged 56 and 26, and a woman aged 60 from Anupparpalayam. They were contacts of a previous case in the area, sources said.

In Avinashi Block, a 27-year-old man from Cheyur and a 30-year-old man tested positive. A 35-year-old woman from Perumanallur in Avinashi Block, who had travelled to Coimbatore, also tested positive.

A 45-year-old woman, wife of a special sub-inspector in Avinashi police station, also tested positive for COVID-19 at the police quarters in Avinashi. The police station and quarters premises were disinfected, the sources said.

A branch of Indian Bank at Kadaiyur in Kangeyam Block was closed for disinfection after one of the employees tested positive, Revenue Department sources said.

Tiruppur district's tally of positive cases so far was 160 on Monday.

In Erode, 16 persons tested positive on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases so far in the district to 136.

Health officials said 15 of the new cases were reported in the Erode Corporation limits and the other was reported from Modakurichi. People in 3,280 houses have been quarantined so far in the district, they said.

Krishnagiri district reported six cases – all from Hosur, and Dharmapuri had two new cases on Monday.