Over 100 mobile phones recovered, handed over to owners in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan handing over a recovered mobile phone to its owner on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

July 27, 2022 18:08 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday handed over 106 mobile phones, which were lost or stolen, to their owners after the cyber crime police traced them.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the cyber crime police have, so far, traced 350 mobile phones which were reported lost or stolen from April this year. The total value of the recovered gadgets was about ₹ 52 lakh.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said that driving licences of 1,255 people, who were found driving negligently and causing accidents, were suspended by the Road Transport Authority after being referred by the police. The police have further requested the Road Transport Authority to suspend licences of 454 more persons. The police have also sought to suspend the permits of 714 vehicles which were found involved in accidents more than two times and 260 of them were heavy vehicles.

The police registered 1,041 cases under various categories of crimes from April and 1,092 persons were arrested. Provisions of the Goondas Act were invoked against nine persons, he said.

As part of the crackdown on ganja, the police arrested 174 peddlers and seized a total of 252 kg of the contraband. Bank accounts of 149 peddlers were frozen and one person was detained under the Goondas Act.

In the drive against banned tobacco products, the police arrested 543 persons and seized 6,540 kg of gutkha from them. Five shops were sealed in the joint drive by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the police.