Over 100 houses flooded as rain lashes Salem district

Published - August 12, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
School students passing through a waterlogged road in front of the government school in Pachapatti after heavy rain lashed Salem city in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 12 August 2024.

School students passing through a waterlogged road in front of the government school in Pachapatti after heavy rain lashed Salem city in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 12 August 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Heavy rain battered Salem district on Sunday night, with rainwater entering over 100 homes within Salem Corporation limits.

The downpour began around 8 p.m. on Sunday in Salem City and Yercaud and continued until the early hours of Monday. The relentless showers caused water to overflow onto roads in areas such as Ammapet, Ponnammapet, Five Roads, Four Roads, Kitchipalayam, Gugai, Meyyanur, the old bus stand, and the new bus stand.

In Seelanaickenpatti’s Sakthi Nagar, the side wall of a house collapsed because of the rain, but fortunately, the residents, including Subramani, a differently abled person, and his family, escaped unharmed.

In Pachapatti, rainwater flooded houses in low-lying areas, particularly in Arumugam Nagar and Ashok Nagar. Residents of Ammapet and Thadampatti Sami Nagar staged a road blockade on Monday, demanding that the corporation take action to prevent rainwater from entering their homes. They claimed that rainwater was flowing into their houses instead of draining into stormwater channels. Corporation officials intervened, pacified the protesters, and subsequently removed blockages in the channels. Stagnant rainwater in the Pachapatti area was also pumped out using motors.

Salem district recorded a total of 535.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday, with an average of 33.47 mm across the district. Yercaud received the highest amount of rainfall at 79 mm, followed by Kariyakovil with 72 mm, Salem with 65.7 mm, Edappadi with 61.4 mm, and Mettur with 58.4 mm. Other areas included Omalur (46 mm), Aanaimaduvu (39 mm), Sankagiri (37 mm), Attur (28 mm), Danishpet (27 mm), Yethapur and Gangavalli (8 mm each), and Thammampatti (6 mm).

In Namakkal district, heavy rain also fell on Sunday night. Over the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday, the district received 224.4 mm of rainfall. Tiruchengode recorded the highest at 45 mm, followed by Namakkal (38 mm), Paramathi Velur (31 mm), Mohanur and Puduchatram (22 mm each), Mangalapuram (17 mm), Kolli Hills Semmedu (15 mm), the Collectorate (12 mm), Senthamangalam (9 mm), Komarapalayam (6.80 mm), and Rasipuram (6.60 mm).

Salem

