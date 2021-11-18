Over 100 exhibitors participate in textile fair

Varieties of yarns on display at one of the stalls at ‘Yarnex’ expo at the IKF Complex in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Tiruppur

18 November 2021 23:14 IST

The 20th edition of the Yarnex – India International Yarn Exhibition and the 12th edition of the TexIndia – Textile Sourcing Fair commenced at the India Knit Fair (IKF) Complex in Tiruppur on Thursday.

According to P. Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of S.S. Textile Media that has organised the event, 112 exhibitors from across the country arrived at Tiruppur for the three-day textile fair. The exhibitors were from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Ludhiana. Yarnex and TexIndia aims to bring together manufacturers and suppliers of yarns, fibres and apparel fabrics under one roof. The fair will be open for traders till Friday, he said.

The highlights of the fair include sustainable and eco-friendly yarns, especially those made from plastic bottles, Mr. Krishnamurthy said. The three-day fair is expected to give a fillip to the manufacturers and suppliers, whose business was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns, he added.

