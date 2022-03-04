Over 100 differently abled students participate in medical camp in Coimbatore

A differently-abled student being examined at the free medical camp organised at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kuniamuthur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

March 04, 2022 19:36 IST

A total of 138 differently abled students participated in the medical camp organised by the Department of School Education in coordination with the district administration and Health Department at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kuniamuthur.

According to the officials, the beneficiaries were under 18 years of age and mostly comprised mentally challenged students, besides physically and visually challenged. Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha inaugurated the medical camp, which was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the officials said.

Doctors in the medical camp comprised paediatricians, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, orthopaedists and psychiatrists. Officials from the District Differently Abled Welfare Office also participated in the camp and provided new identity cards to 12 differently abled students and renewed the identity cards of 27 beneficiaries.

The camp will be held next at the Corporation High School for Hearing Impaired students at R.S. Puram. The medical camps for differently abled children will be held in 15 schools across Coimbatore district this month, according to the officials. Differently abled students must carry five passport-size photos and photocopies of Aadhaar and ration cards to participate in the camp..