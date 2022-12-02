  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta goal keeps Portugal ahead after in-Su Kim goal ruled offside

Over 100 detained on third anniversary of Nadur wall collapse in Coimbatore

December 02, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Police blocking protesters near Mettupalayam bus stand in Coimbatore on Friday.

Police blocking protesters near Mettupalayam bus stand in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday detained and removed 120 people who staged a protest on the third anniversary of the wall collapse at Nadur near Mettupalayam in which 17 persons were killed on December 2, 2019.

The police said that the protesters belonging to various organisations were stopped near Mettupalayam bus stand and detained. The police kept them in custody before releasing them in the evening.

Mettupalayam Inspector Navaneetha Krishnan said that a total of 400 police personnel were deployed at Nadur and other places to maintain law and order and to prevent untoward incidents.

The police did not allow protesters belonging to Tamil Puligal Katchi, Dravidar Kootiyakkam and December 2 Ninaivendhal Kuzhu (a forum started after the wall collapse) to visit A.D. Colony at Nadur where the wall collapse happened.

The protesters demanded demolition of the new wall that was built in place of the collapsed wall, better compensation for the families of victims and further police action against the owner of property on which the collapsed wall stood.

Homage was paid homage to those who lost their lives in the wall collapse. 

