Over 100 demands made by farmers redressed grievances meet in the Nilgiris

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 17:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 demands made by farmers at the agri-grievance meeting held in Udhagamandalam recently were fulfilled by the district administration and various government departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the district administration stated that the demands put forward by farmers previously had been already raised with the relevant government departments, and solutions were found for the demands put forward by farmers’ associations. During the meeting, which was chaired by the Nilgiris district collector, S.P.Amrith, farmers also put forward a request that medicinal plants grown in the district be covered under various government schemed targeted at benefiting farmers. The demand for benefits for medicinal plants would be submitted to the government, said the Collector.

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops also stated that as per the demands of the farmers, potato sprouts grown at nurseries belonging to the department across the district would be distributed to farmers during in November and December, so that they would be planted at the right time and be ready for harvest during the appropriate season.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials also discussed government schemes that are available to farmers, and assured them that there was enough space at the Gudalur market for transport vehicles to load and unload produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app