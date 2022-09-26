Over 100 demands made by farmers redressed grievances meet in the Nilgiris

More than 100 demands made by farmers at the agri-grievance meeting held in Udhagamandalam recently were fulfilled by the district administration and various government departments.

In a statement, the district administration stated that the demands put forward by farmers previously had been already raised with the relevant government departments, and solutions were found for the demands put forward by farmers’ associations. During the meeting, which was chaired by the Nilgiris district collector, S.P.Amrith, farmers also put forward a request that medicinal plants grown in the district be covered under various government schemed targeted at benefiting farmers. The demand for benefits for medicinal plants would be submitted to the government, said the Collector.

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops also stated that as per the demands of the farmers, potato sprouts grown at nurseries belonging to the department across the district would be distributed to farmers during in November and December, so that they would be planted at the right time and be ready for harvest during the appropriate season.

Officials also discussed government schemes that are available to farmers, and assured them that there was enough space at the Gudalur market for transport vehicles to load and unload produce.