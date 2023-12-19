Over 100 delegates leave for Kasi Tamil Sangamam by Coimbatore-Varanasi special train

December 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 100 delegates from Coimbatore and Salem, on Tuesday, left for Kasi Tamil Sangamam by the Coimbatore-Varanasi Special Train (No. 06105).

Seventy-five delegates who boarded the train at Coimbatore Junction were given a send-off by P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, and other senior officials.

At Salem Railway Junction, 36 delegates boarded the train.

An initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to uphold the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’, Kasi Tamil Sangamam 2023 is being organised by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, a press release said. Delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu constitute the participants, the press release said.

