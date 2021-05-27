Over 100 containment zones in Tiruppur district

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district, the number of containment zones has increased to 121 in the district.

Health Department officials said on Thursday that out of the 121 containment zones, 36 were within the Corporation limits. Door-to-door survey to identify those with COVID-19 symptoms had been intensified in all the containment zones, the officials said.

The district administration would no longer allow home quarantining of COVID-19 patients and efforts to shift nearly 400 COVID-19 positive patients in home quarantine to the nearby COVID-19 care centres (CCC) were under way in the district, the officials noted. Those undertaking COVID-19 tests would have to stay at the interim CCC (ICCC) till their results were made available. The patients would be referred to hospitals or CCC by the Health Department if the results turned out positive, according to the officials. A total of 13 ICCCs – one per Block – were functioning in the district.

As of Thursday, Tiruppur district’s test positivity rate was around 29% while the death rate was around 0.7%, according to the Health Department.