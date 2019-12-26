Over 100 Aadhaar cards found abandoned along bank of a lake

Over a 100 Aadhaar cards were found abandoned along the bank of a lake in Hosur. The cards, found by a few locals late Wednesday, were meant to be delivered to the residents of Channasandaram village. The cards were recovered by Hosur town police.

Village Administrative Officer of Channasandram Rajkumar told The Hindu, “we received information but by then the cards were brought to the custody of the police. A complaint has been lodged by the the revenue department. An inquiry will be held once the local body polls are over and the cards will be distributed.”

This is the third such incident of Aaadhar cards found dumped in garbage or in the streets. In 2017, a sack full of Aaadhar cards that were undelivered by the postal department was found in a garbage dump. It was later found to have arrived from a post office from where an employee in whose possession the cards were had left them undelivered.

In 2018, over 129 smart cards and Aaadhar cards were found dumped along Karimangalam road in Krishnagiri. Among the cards were smart cards that had replaced family cards for PDS, Aaadhar cards and some licenses. The cards found by passersby were handed over to the Krishnagiri town police.