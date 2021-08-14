Over 10 villages achieve 100% first dose vaccination in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh (right) honouring a medical officer for achieving 100% vaccination in Namakkal on Friday.

Over 10 villages in Namakkal district have achieved 100% of first dose vaccination. District Collector Shreya P. Singh honoured the village panachayat presidents and medical officers for achieving this feat.

Door-to-door campaigns and regular follow-ups were conducted by the district administration, local bodies and health department here to achieve 100% vaccination in the villages, a majority of them located in rural pockets of the district. The villages include Bailnadu in Kolli Hills, Ayilpalayam in Rasipuram, Kunnamalai in Paramathi, Iruttanai, D.Koundampalayam, Marurpatti, Siviyampalayam, Tho.Koundampalayam in Thiruchengode, Sikanaikenpalayam, Pallakuzhi, Pazhanthinipattipudur, Minnakal, Pokkampalayam and Puthur.

The entire population in the villages have taken first dose of vaccination, officials said. According to health officials, at villages in Kolli Hills, special efforts were taken and door-to-door campaign was conducted to convince the villagers to get vaccinated.

Ms. Singh said that at Bailnadu in Kolli Hills, very few people where turning up for vaccination initially and following intensive campaign, all villagers were administered with vaccine on the same day. According to officials, 319 persons are residing in Bailnadu.

Ms. Singh said that they are aiming to complete 100% vaccination in at least in one village in all blocks here.

S. Somasundaram, Deputy Director of Health Services here said that differently-abled persons were administered with vaccine at their homes. He added that data available with village health nurses was used by the department to ensure 100% vaccination in the villages.

Dr. Somasundaram said that among the target population in the district, five lakh persons have received first dose vaccination and 1.2 lakh persons have received both doses. He added that about 35% of the target population have been vaccinated.