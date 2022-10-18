Over 10 tonnes of banned single-use plastic seized in Hosur

Pollution Control Board cracks down on an illegal unit manufacturing single-use plastics seizing several tens of tonnes of banned plastic in Upkar Layout in Hosur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Pollution Control Board seized over 10 tonnes of banned single-use plastic from an illegal manufacturing unit in Hosur on Tuesday.

The seizure was made during a raid at Upkar Layout along the inter-state border.

The industrial unit operated by a Rajasthan man had three units within the compound, where banned single-use plastic carry bags were found stacked in rolls freshly manufactured. .

The unit was shuttered by the revenue and the Corporation officials later upon a report from the Pollution Control Board.