Over 10 tonnes of banned single-use plastic seized in Hosur

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollution Control Board cracks down on an illegal unit manufacturing single-use plastics seizing several tens of tonnes of banned plastic in Upkar Layout in Hosur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Pollution Control Board seized over 10 tonnes of banned single-use plastic from an illegal manufacturing unit in Hosur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seizure was made during a raid at Upkar Layout along the inter-state border.

The industrial unit operated by a Rajasthan man had three units within the compound, where banned single-use plastic carry bags were found stacked in rolls freshly manufactured.  .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The unit was shuttered by the revenue and the Corporation officials later upon a report from the Pollution Control Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app