Over 10 students injured as college bus rams truck near Coimbatore

More than 10 students suffered injuries after the college bus they were travelling in rammed a truck at Pappampatti near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The police said that the accident took place on Tuesday morning, when the bus attached to Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam was heading to the institution with students from Sulur region.

As the bus reached near Shanthi Feeds on Kochi – Palladam frontier road, the bus rammed the rear end of a truck. Three front row seats on the left side of the bus were mangled in the impact of the collision, said the police.

Other students, motorists and members of the public rescued the injured students from the bus, and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan said three students suffered grievous injuries in the accident, while others suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, negligent driving by the bus driver caused the accident. The Sulur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

