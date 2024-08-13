GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 10 students injured as college bus rams truck near Coimbatore

Published - August 13, 2024 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The college bus that rammed a truck at Pappampatti near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The college bus that rammed a truck at Pappampatti near Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

More than 10 students suffered injuries after the college bus they were travelling in rammed a truck at Pappampatti near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The police said that the accident took place on Tuesday morning, when the bus attached to Karpagam College of Engineering at Myleripalayam was heading to the institution with students from Sulur region.

As the bus reached near Shanthi Feeds on Kochi – Palladam frontier road, the bus rammed the rear end of a truck. Three front row seats on the left side of the bus were mangled in the impact of the collision, said the police.

Other students, motorists and members of the public rescued the injured students from the bus, and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan said three students suffered grievous injuries in the accident, while others suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, negligent driving by the bus driver caused the accident. The Sulur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.