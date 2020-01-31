Coimbatore

Over 10 persons injured in Alanganatham Jallikattu

Tamers at Alangnatham Jallikattu held near Sendamangalam in Namakkal on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

Over 10 persons suffered minor injuries in the Jallikattu held in Alanganatham near Sendamangalam here on Thursday.

District Collector K.Megraj and Superintendent of Police for Namakkal Ara.Arularasu flagged off the event in presence of revenue officials. Mr.Megraj administered the oath to the tamers.

According to officials, as many as 348 bulls from Namakkal and neighbouring districts including Salem, Tiruchi, Erode and various others were released into the arena. The bulls were checked by animal husbandry team for injuries or use of irritants.

A medical team checked the tamers for their physical fitness and whether they were in inebriated condition. Close to 316 tamers took part in the event from various parts of Namakkal and neighbouring districts.

The prizes for winners ranged from kitchen utensils to motorcycles to electronic appliances.

Comments
