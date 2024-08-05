Over 10 lakh people in Salem benefited under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, says District Collector

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said on Monday that 10.44 lakh people have benefited in the district under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The District Collector distributed certificates of appreciation on Monday to doctors, nurses, and field workers working under the scheme.

Ms. Brindha Devi said that under the scheme that was into its fourth year, people aged above 45 with high blood pressure and diabetes received medical services at their houses. The field workers provide medicines prescribed by the doctor, physiotherapy care, pain and palliative care. In Tamil Nadu, more than one crore beneficiaries have received medical services under this scheme. The health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu has improved by providing medical services directly to the elderly and persons with disabilities at their houses.

In Salem district, 10.44 lakh people are benefitting under this scheme. Of those, 4,99,531 people received treatment for hypertension, 2,38,721 for diabetes, 2,47,052 for both hypertension and diabetes, 22,328 received pain and palliative services, and 36,214 received physiotherapy services. The State government has provided 24 medical vehicles to Salem district, each for a block. In order to encourage nurses and field workers, the district administration has given a certificate of appreciation, the Collector added.