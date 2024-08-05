GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 10 lakh people in Salem benefited under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, says District Collector

Published - August 05, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said on Monday that 10.44 lakh people have benefited in the district under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The District Collector distributed certificates of appreciation on Monday to doctors, nurses, and field workers working under the scheme.

Ms. Brindha Devi said that under the scheme that was into its fourth year, people aged above 45 with high blood pressure and diabetes received medical services at their houses. The field workers provide medicines prescribed by the doctor, physiotherapy care, pain and palliative care. In Tamil Nadu, more than one crore beneficiaries have received medical services under this scheme. The health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu has improved by providing medical services directly to the elderly and persons with disabilities at their houses.

In Salem district, 10.44 lakh people are benefitting under this scheme. Of those, 4,99,531 people received treatment for hypertension, 2,38,721 for diabetes, 2,47,052 for both hypertension and diabetes, 22,328 received pain and palliative services, and 36,214 received physiotherapy services. The State government has provided 24 medical vehicles to Salem district, each for a block. In order to encourage nurses and field workers, the district administration has given a certificate of appreciation, the Collector added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.