Over 10 dogs charred to death in fire at a kennel near Coimbatore

March 19, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the kennel near Vadavalli in Coimbatore that caught fire, killing 13 dogs. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 10 dogs were burnt to death in a fire at a kennel near Vadavalli in Coimbatore district on Saturday. 

The police said that 13 dogs were believed to have been charred to death in the fire. The kennel was managed by a person named Babu

Pradeep Prabakaran, honorary animal welfare representative from the Animal Welfare Board of India, lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police seeking action against the owner of the kennel for negligence.  Vadavalli Inspector Lenin Appadurai said a case under Section 11 (1) (g) (treating animals cruelly - being the owner, neglects to exercise or cause to be exercised reasonably any dog habitually chained up or kept in close confinement) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was registered based on the complaint of Mr. Prabakaran. An investigation has been launched, he added.  

The actual number of dogs killed in the fire could be confirmed only after questioning the kennel’s owner, the police said.

