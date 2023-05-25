Outreach programme for defence pensioners held in Coimbatore 

May 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Around 550 defence pensioners attended an outreach programme conducted by the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore on Thursday. The CDA organised the programme in association with the Headquarters - Dakshin Bharat Area and Ex-servicemen Welfare Board, Coimbatore. The event was held as part of a special campaign organised by the Government of India from May 25 to 30 for the identification of SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) pensioners from the tri-services the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, in 30 districts across the country. P. Meena, principal, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women; Lieutenant Colonel Biju E.K., Admin Commandant, Station Headquarters, Coimbatore; Dhanasekar and Sangeetha from Indian Defence Accounts Service were present. The importance of timely identification of pensioners in pension disbursement and the role of SPARSH in simplifying the process was elaborated in detail to the pensioners. They were educated about the steps taken by the Government in disbursement of One Rank One Pension arrears and their queries were clarified. Stalls for life certificate identification, Aadhaar, SPARSH information, grievances redressal, banking facilities, etc., are available at the venue where the outreach will continue on Friday. Defence pensioners have been advised to utilise this opportunity.

