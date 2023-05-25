HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outreach programme for defence pensioners held in Coimbatore 

May 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Defence pensioners taking part in the SPARSH outreach programme held at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Defence pensioners taking part in the SPARSH outreach programme held at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 550 defence pensioners attended an outreach programme conducted by the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore on Thursday. The CDA organised the programme in association with the Headquarters - Dakshin Bharat Area and Ex-servicemen Welfare Board, Coimbatore. The event was held as part of a special campaign organised by the Government of India from May 25 to 30 for the identification of SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) pensioners from the tri-services the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, in 30 districts across the country. P. Meena, principal, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women; Lieutenant Colonel Biju E.K., Admin Commandant, Station Headquarters, Coimbatore; Dhanasekar and Sangeetha from Indian Defence Accounts Service were present. The importance of timely identification of pensioners in pension disbursement and the role of SPARSH in simplifying the process was elaborated in detail to the pensioners. They were educated about the steps taken by the Government in disbursement of One Rank One Pension arrears and their queries were clarified. Stalls for life certificate identification, Aadhaar, SPARSH information, grievances redressal, banking facilities, etc., are available at the venue where the outreach will continue on Friday. Defence pensioners have been advised to utilise this opportunity. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence / pension and welfare / wage and pension / social security

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.