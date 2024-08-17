Outpatient services disrupted in private hospitals in Erode district

Medical services at private hospitals in the district were hit as over 1,200 doctors began their 24-hour strike from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday condemning the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services condemning the incident during which outpatient and non-emergency services were suspended in private hospitals. However, only emergency services were attended in private hospitals. In government hospitals, except for boycotting one-hour out-patient services, doctors performed their duty.

T. Saravanan, president, IMA Erode Branch, demanded that justice be delivered without delay over the incident and wanted closed circuit television cameras to be installed in all the hospitals in the country. He told media persons that women doctors on duty during night hours should be provided adequate security and demanded justice without delay.

