Outpatient service affected in hospitals as doctors strike work

Outpatient services at both the government and private hospitals in the district were affected as over 1,500 doctors went on strike condemning the brutal attack on a doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called for a 24-hour withdrawal of services, starting from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The strike was supported by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA). Outpatient and non-emergency services were suspended in hospitals and patients returned home without treatment. However, emergency services were provided in the hospitals.

At the District Headquarters Hospital, doctors under the banner TNGDA and IMA staged a demonstration on the hospital premises. Their demands were declaring the hospitals as “safe zones” and positing police personnel to ensure the safety of doctors and staff members and providing maximum punishment to the accused who assaulted the doctor.

