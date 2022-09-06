Outflow increased from KRP dam in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 06, 2022 19:51 IST

Foam washed on to the road as Kelavarapalli dam water breached the overbridge in Hosur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water was released from all the eight shutters of the KRP dam to release 8200 cusecs of water on Monday.

With the increased outflow, the administration had issued a flood alert to the low-lying areas along Thenpennai river. The dam’s storage level was 50.75 ft of the total 52 ft.

In Hosur, Kelavarapalli dam’s outflow was 5220 cusecs of water on Tuesday, with the dam’s storage level at 41.98ft of the total 44.28ft. The dam waters breached the overbridge in Kelavarapalli pushing the foam filled waters onto the dam road here building a foam blockade.

The district received an average rainfall of 21.71 mm, with Hosur and Anchetty receiving the maximum rainfall of 66.4 mm and 59 mm respectively.

