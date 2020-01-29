Outflow from Stanley Reservoir for delta irrigation stopped

The outflow from Stanley Reservoir for delta irrigation was stopped on Tuesday, the customary date of January 28.

The Stanley Reservoir is the main source of water for irrigation in delta region. According to sources, nearly, 16.6 lakh hectares of land is being cultivated using the waters from the Mettur dam in various districts including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Trichy and others. The release of water from the dam missed its customary date on June 12 due to poor inflow at that time.

According to officials, on Tuesday, the water level at the dam was 107.55ft and the stored capacity of water at the dam was 74,973 mcft. The inflow to the dam dropped to 310 cusecs and outflow through river was maintained at 2,000 cusecs of water until 6 p.m, when the dam’s shutters were closed.

According to PWD officials, the outflow from the dam is determined based on demand from delta region and inflow to the dam. The dam’s shutters were first raised on August 13 by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami after performing special pujas this season. According to official sources, the dam saw good inflow of water this year compared to previous years and the dam attained Full Reservoir Level of 120 ft four times this season. The dam attained FRL on September 7,24, October 23 and November 12.

According to officials, this irrigation season, water was released for 170 days and 150 tmc of water was released from the dam.