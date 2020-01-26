Outflow from Mettur reduced

The outflow from Stanley Reservoir of Mettur Dam to the River Cauvery has been reduced to 2,000 cusecs from Friday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the outflow from the dam was reduced from 4,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs in accordance with demand from delta region.

The water level at the dam was 107.9 ft and the stored capacity of water at the dam was 75,458 mcft.

The inflow into the dam dropped to 421 cusecs of water and outflow to River Cauvery was 2,000 cusecs. The release of water through East-West Canal was stopped since January 16.

Until Thursday, 600 cusecs was released via the Canal.

The inflow to the dam dropped below 1000 cusecs of water on January 14, inflow was 982 cusecs on that day.

The outflow through River was first reduced from 10,000 cusecs to 8,000 cusecs on January 16 and it was subsequently reduced to 4,000 cusecs on January 18. The outflow was further reduced to 2,000 cusecs on Friday.