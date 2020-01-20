Coimbatore

Outflow from Mettur reduced

The outflow from Stanley Reservoir of Mettur Dam to the River Cauvery has been reduced to 4,000 cusecs from Saturday afternoon.

According to the Public Works Department officials, the outflow was reduced from 8000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs in accordance with demand from Delta region. According to officials, the water level at the dam on Sunday was 109.2 ft and the stored capacity of water at the dam was 77,278 mcft. The inflow to the dam was 824 cusecs and outflow to River Cauvery was 4,000 cusecs. The release of water through East-West Canal was stopped since Thursday. The inflow to the dam dropped below 1000 cusecs on January 14. The outflow through the river was reduced to 4,000 cusecs on Saturday.

