Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

Demand for delta region was less, say officials

Water gushing out from the Stanley reservoir after Chief Minister M.K.Stalin released the water for irrigation recently. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Demand for delta region was less, say officials

The outflow from the Mettur dam was reduced to 8,000 cusecs of water.

On Thursday, the water level at the dam stood at 115.66 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 86,717 mcft and it received an inflow of 2,249 cusecs of water.

The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region was reduced to 8,000 cusecs from 10,000 cusecs from Thursday 9 a.m.

Public Works Department officials told The Hindu that as the demand for the delta region reduced, the outflow too was reduced.