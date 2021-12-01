Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM

01 December 2021 01:14 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was reduced on Tuesday.

According to officials from Public Works Department at 8 a.m, the water level at the dam was 120ft. The dam received an inflow of 18,500 cusecs of water.

The discharge was reduced to 16,000 cusecs by 9 a.m. At 5 p.m, the dam received an inflow of 13,500 cusecs. 13,000 cusecs was released to Cauvery river and 500 cusecs was released through canal.

