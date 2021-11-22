Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

Salem/Erode

22 November 2021 22:38 IST

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced from Monday after the inflow of water to the dam reduced.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the outflow was reduced from 55,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs from 6.45 a.m on Monday. At 8 a.m, the water level at the dam remained at 120.10ft and the stored capacity of water was 93,630 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 45,000 cusecs and and equal amount of water was released into River Cauvery. 500 cusecs of water was released through East-West canal.

The outflow from the dam was reduced to 40,000 cusecs at 10.30 a.m and it was further reduced to 30,000 cusecs at 1 p.m. About 17,000 cusecs of water was released through power houses and 13,000 cusecs through Ellis Saddle surplus gates.

Advertising

Advertising

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 104 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Monday. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 5,725 cusecs while the discharge was 3,700 cusecs into River Bhavani and 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 31.95 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.