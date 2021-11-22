Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

Salem

22 November 2021 00:14 IST

The outflow from Mettur Dam was reduced to 55,000 cusecs on Sunday evening.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, at 8 a.m. Sunday the water level at the dam was 120.10 ft. The water level has remained at 120.10 ft since November 14. The stored capacity of water was 93,630 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 65,000 cusecs. The outflow was 65,000 cusecs, and the discharge through East-West canal was 500 cusecs.

The outflow was reduced to 60,000 cusecs at 12.15 p.m. According to the officials, 17,000 cusecs of water was released through power houses and 43,000 cusecs of water was released through Ellis Saddle surplus gates to River Cauery.

Advertising

Advertising

An average rainfall of 1.7 mm was recorded in the district on Sunday.

Salem received only light showers at a few places on Saturday. Highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Veeraganoor- 14 mm. Rainfall recorded in other areas were Thamampatti - 4mm, Mettur -2.8 mm, Attur - 2.4 mm, Kadayampatti - 1 mm, Gangavalli - 1 mm and Salem -.3 mm.