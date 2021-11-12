Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM/ERODE

12 November 2021 00:25 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was reduced from 18,000 cusecs to 16,000 cusecs on Thursday.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the water level in the dam stood at 119 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 91,883 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 19,146 cusecs of water.

At 8 a.m, the discharge from the dam and tunnel power houses was 18,000 cusecs and it was gradually reduced to 16,000 cusecs by 10 a.m. The discharge through canal was maintained at 150 cusecs.

With no rain in the catchment areas, the water level at Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode continues to be maintained at 103 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1,705 cusecs while the discharge was 1,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 100 cusecs into the River Bhavani. The storage was 31.13 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft. No rainfall was recorded in the area.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, ban on bathing at Kodiveri anicut continued as tourists were not allowed to enter the area. The road leading to the anicut was closed and Public Works Department officials continue to monitor the water flow in the anicut.