Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM

02 October 2021 00:02 IST

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced to 5,000 cusecs on Friday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level in the dam was 72.68 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,046 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 9,018 cusecs of water.

The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in delta region was reduced from 12,000 cusecs to 5,000 cusecs of water from 4.30 p.m. on Friday owing to recent rain. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 800 cusecs of water.